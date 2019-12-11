Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G

Yummy
Yes it is difficult to empty container. Delicious ready made custard.
Delicious but difficult to get all out of carton!
I love this Alpro custard but do not buy it any more because, as has been said, it is so difficult to get all of it out of the carton! Even using scissors and a lot of effort not only is there some left in the carton but it ends up being very messy. Such a shame .....
Unsuitable container
I like this custard very much , but don't buy it any more . This must be the most awkward container to put a non pouring product in., there is no way it can be emptied without cutting it up, and since I have arthritic hands it is most painful to attempt it -- easier not o bother
Better than Ambosia
Creamy & lighter but has the same taste. I cannot have dairy products so this is a great substitute
Great taste, ready to go.
Love this custard. Always keep a couple of cartons in the cupboard. Both my sons and I are lactose intolerant, they get eczema I have breathing problems, and we all love it cold or hot.