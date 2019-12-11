By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G

4(5)Write a review
Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G
£ 0.90
£0.17/100g

Offer

100 g
  • Energy336 kJ 80 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336 kJ / 80 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya custard, vanilla flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • Good for the planet
  • Caring for people & planet
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Like us even more on Facebook and Instagram
  • Enjoy plant power
  • 100% plant-based
  • Nutritious and a source of high-quality soya protein
  • Easy to digest as naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Free from colours and preservatives
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 525g
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Source of high-quality soya protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Hulled Soya Beans (8.1%), Modified Starch, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Sea Salt, Curcuma Extract, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days. Do not freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled!

Additives

  • Contains Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Alpro C.V.A.,
  • Vlamingstraat 28,
  • 8560 Wevelgem,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.alpro.com
  • UK 0333 300 0900
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • ROI 1800 992 878

Net Contents

525g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 336 kJ / 80 kcal
Fat 1.7 g
Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 12.8 g
sugars 10.0 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 3.0 g
Salt 0.14 g
D 0.75 µg*
riboflavin (B2)0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Lactose0 g
of which-
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* =15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Yes it is difficult to empty container. Delicious ready made custard.

Delicious but difficult to get all out of carton!

3 stars

I love this Alpro custard but do not buy it any more because, as has been said, it is so difficult to get all of it out of the carton! Even using scissors and a lot of effort not only is there some left in the carton but it ends up being very messy. Such a shame .....

Unsuitable container

3 stars

I like this custard very much , but don't buy it any more . This must be the most awkward container to put a non pouring product in., there is no way it can be emptied without cutting it up, and since I have arthritic hands it is most painful to attempt it -- easier not o bother

Better than Ambosia

5 stars

Creamy & lighter but has the same taste. I cannot have dairy products so this is a great substitute

Great taste, ready to go.

5 stars

Love this custard. Always keep a couple of cartons in the cupboard. Both my sons and I are lactose intolerant, they get eczema I have breathing problems, and we all love it cold or hot.

Usually bought next

Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml

£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

Alpro Soya Single Chilled Soya Alternative To Cream 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Alpro Vanilla Soya Dessert 4 X 125G

£ 1.55
£0.31/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here