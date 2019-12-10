Heineken Lager Beer 12 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Beer.
- For more information visit: heineken.com
- Heineken is a 5% full-bodied premium lager with deep golden colour, a mild bitter taste and a balanced hop aroma leaving a crisp, clean finish for ultimate refreshment.
- Back in 1873, Gerard Heineken founded a small brewery in Amsterdam, Holland. People loved the brewing quality so much, that Heineken® is now enjoyed in 192 countries worldwide. Size changes, the dedication to quality always remains.
- 25 million Heineken®s are enjoyed daily in 192 countries, making it the world's most international beer.
- Premium refreshing beer
- 100% natural ingredients
- 100% vegan
- Consider Heineken the ‘single malt' of lagers. It's about what we put in and what we leave out. No corn, no rice, no additives.
- Enjoy with friends and family whilst watching your favourite sporting events or celebrating throughout the seasons at Christmas, Easter, summer festivals and BBQs.
- We are proud sponsors of the Rugby World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Heineken Champions Cup, F1 and James Bond.
- Tastes best served chilled.
- Contains 12 individual 330ml bottles.
- Small is beautiful?
- Gerard Heineken founded Heineken® in 1873, and it was Freddy Heineken who introduced the tilted ‘e' to bring joy to every drinker.
- The red star represents the brewer's symbol - 4 points represent the pure, natural ingredients - malted barley, water, hops, and the unique Heineken® A yeast. The final point represents the passion of craftsmanship.
- There's more behind the star
- Pack size: 3960ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed in the UK and Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold
Name and address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Consumer Careline 0345 030 3280
- customerservices@heineken.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|176kJ/42kcal
