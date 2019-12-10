By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heineken Lager Beer 12 X 330Ml

image 1 of Heineken Lager Beer 12 X 330Ml
£ 11.00
£2.78/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • For more information visit: heineken.com
  • For more information visit: www.heineken.com/GB
  • Heineken is a 5% full-bodied premium lager with deep golden colour, a mild bitter taste and a balanced hop aroma leaving a crisp, clean finish for ultimate refreshment.
  • Back in 1873, Gerard Heineken founded a small brewery in Amsterdam, Holland. People loved the brewing quality so much, that Heineken® is now enjoyed in 192 countries worldwide. Size changes, the dedication to quality always remains.
  • 25 million Heineken®s are enjoyed daily in 192 countries, making it the world's most international beer.
  • Premium refreshing beer
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • 100% vegan
  • Consider Heineken the ‘single malt' of lagers. It's about what we put in and what we leave out. No corn, no rice, no additives.
  • Enjoy with friends and family whilst watching your favourite sporting events or celebrating throughout the seasons at Christmas, Easter, summer festivals and BBQs.
  • We are proud sponsors of the Rugby World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Heineken Champions Cup, F1 and James Bond.
  • Tastes best served chilled.
  • Contains 12 individual 330ml bottles.
  • Small is beautiful?
  • Back in 1873, in Amsterdam, Gerard Heineken founded a beautifully small start-up brewery. But it didn't stay small. People loved his brewing quality so much that Heineken grew and became one of the world's most admired beers. Actually, it's not about size. Beauty is dedication to quality, whether you're small, or big.
  Back in 1873, Gerard Heineken founded a beautifully small brewery in Amsterdam, Holland. People loved the brewing quality so much, that Heineken® is now enjoyed in 192 countries worldwide. Size changes, the dedication to quality always remains.
  25 million Heineken®s are enjoyed daily in 192 countries, making it the world's most international beer.
  • Gerard Heineken founded Heineken® in 1873, and it was Freddy Heineken who introduced the tilted ‘e' to bring joy to every drinker.
  • The red star represents the brewer's symbol - 4 points represent the pure, natural ingredients - malted barley, water, hops, and the unique Heineken® A yeast. The final point represents the passion of craftsmanship.
  • There's more behind the star
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK and Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 030 3280
  • customerservices@heineken.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 176kJ/42kcal

