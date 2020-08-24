Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar Chocolate Bar 35G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2092 kJ

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • 30% Less Sugar*
  • *compared to regular milk chocolate.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Soluble Maize Fibre, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 portion per pack

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (35 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2092 kJ732 kJ8400 kJ /
-503 kcal176 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 31 g11 g70 g
of which Saturates 18 g6.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate 42 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars 37 g13 g90 g
Fibre 18 g6.3 g-
Protein 5.8 g2.0 g50 g
Salt 0.18 g0.06 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Great Cadbury Taste - Fewer Carbs!

5 stars

As a household who limits our carbohydrate (which is a sugar) intake we love this new product. Still quite high in carbs per-bar though which diabetics need to be aware of but nice as a treat. No sweeteners either which is a bonus. Looking forward to Cadbury rolling out more reduced sugar (and therefore carb) ranges.

Aftertaste

3 stars

This really leaves an unpleasant after taste in my mouth. You can taste sweetener. The creamy texture isn’t there either. I didn’t expect miracles but I didn’t expect it to taste this awful

Same great taste and no additives.

5 stars

Tastes the same as ordinary Cadbury Dairy Milk, delicious! And no additives :-)

