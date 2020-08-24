Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar Chocolate Bar 35G

Great Cadbury Taste - Fewer Carbs!
As a household who limits our carbohydrate (which is a sugar) intake we love this new product. Still quite high in carbs per-bar though which diabetics need to be aware of but nice as a treat. No sweeteners either which is a bonus. Looking forward to Cadbury rolling out more reduced sugar (and therefore carb) ranges.
Aftertaste
This really leaves an unpleasant after taste in my mouth. You can taste sweetener. The creamy texture isn’t there either. I didn’t expect miracles but I didn’t expect it to taste this awful
Same great taste and no additives.
Tastes the same as ordinary Cadbury Dairy Milk, delicious! And no additives :-)