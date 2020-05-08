By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hawes Traditional Wensleydale 190G

Hawes Traditional Wensleydale 190G
£ 2.20
£11.58/kg

Product Description

  • Yorkshire Wensleydale
  • Creamy & crumbly
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°COnce opened consume within 3 days

Name and address

  • Bradburys,
  • Staden Business Park,
  • Staden Lane,
  • Buxton,
  • SK17 9RZ.

Return to

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1580kJ/381kcal
Fat 31.8g
of which Saturates 21.1g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
of which Sugars 0.1g
Protein 23.7g
Salt 1.3g

