Peckish No Grow Seed Mix 1.7Kg

Product Description
- A complementary feed for wild birds
- Seed Mix...
- Peckish No Grow seed mix has been specially blended using ingredients that will not grow in your garden.
- Non-germinating seeds
- All of the ingredients in the seed mix have been flaked or kibbled - this damages the endosperm and prevents them from growing.*
- *Although every effort has been made to remove the husks and de-germinate seeds, due to the nature of the ingredients, some may remain.
- High in energy
- A blend of high energy oil seeds.
- No mess - no waste
- Husk free formula.
- Give these birds a helping hand...
- Goldfinch, Greenfinch, Blackbird, Robin, Long Tailed Tit, Chaffinch, Blue Tit, Great Tit
- ...and many more!
- Approved by birds
- No weeds and mess
- Gardeners' friend
- Fuel birds for longer
- Pack size: 1.7KG
Information
Ingredients
Kibbled Maize, Sunflower Hearts, Kibbled Peanuts, Flaked Naked Oats, Pinhead Oats, Flaked Barley, Flaked Wheat
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest used within 3 months of opening
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- To feed on bird tables, scatter the seed across the table. Also suitable for feeding tin tray and ground feeders
- Feeding Tips
- With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Once you have started to feed the birds it is important to continue this, and develop a routine, as the birds will become reliant upon your help.
- Hygiene
- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing
- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant
- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases
- Use with our Peckish Bird Tables
- Where to site
- Site your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat. Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight.
- Suitable for feeding on...
- Tables and The Ground
Warnings
- Not suitable for human consumption
- Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
Name and address
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- County Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
Return to
- Tel: +44 (0) 1480 443 789
- customerservices@westlandhorticulture.com
- www.gardenhealth.com/peckish
Net Contents
1.7kg ℮
Safety information
