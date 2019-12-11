By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Christmas Mix Pouch 265G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Maltesers Christmas Mix Pouch 265G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£1.14/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • MALTESERS Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (30%) and honeycombed pieces (5.3%). MALTESERS Mini Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (18%) and honeycombed pieces (3.3%). MALTESERS - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). MALTESERS Buttons - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7.0%).
  • MALTESERS® Reindeer
  • Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 29g
  • MALTESERS® Mini Reindeer
  • Portions per pack: 8; Portion size: 11.8g
  • MALTESERS®
  • Portions per pack: 4; Portion size: 19.5g
  • MALTESERS® Buttons
  • Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 32g
  • Christmas mix
  • Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

265g ℮

    • Christmas mix
    • Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 MALTESERS® Reindeer
    • 8 MALTESERS® Mini Reindeers
    • 4 MALTESERS® Fun Size
    • 2 MALTESERS® Buttons Singles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Eggs

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 32g (%*)
    Energy 2167kJ693kJ (8%)
    -518kcal166kcal (8%)
    Fat 27g8.7g (12%)
    of which saturates 16g5.2g (26%)
    Carbohydrate 60g19g (7%)
    of which sugars 57g18g (20%)
    Protein 7.4g2.1g (5%)
    Salt 0.35g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Christmas mix
    • Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 MALTESERS® Reindeer
    • 8 MALTESERS® Mini Reindeers
    • 4 MALTESERS® Fun Size
    • 2 MALTESERS® Buttons Singles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Eggs

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
    Energy 2105kJ410kJ (5%)
    -503kcal98kcal (5%)
    Fat 25g4.8g (7%)
    of which saturates 15g3.0g (15%)
    Carbohydrate 62g12g (5%)
    of which sugars 53g10g (11%)
    Protein 8.1g1.6g (3%)
    Salt 0.42g0.06g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Christmas mix
    • Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 MALTESERS® Reindeer
    • 8 MALTESERS® Mini Reindeers
    • 4 MALTESERS® Fun Size
    • 2 MALTESERS® Buttons Singles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose and Protein from Wheat (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Eggs

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.8g (%*)
    Energy 2241kJ264kJ (3%)
    -536kcal63kcal (3%)
    Fat 31g3.6g (6%)
    of which saturates 18g2.1g (11%)
    Carbohydrate 58g6.8g (3%)
    of which sugars 54g6.4g (7%)
    Protein 7.0g0.8g (2%)
    Salt0.38g0.04g (<1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Christmas mix
    • Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 MALTESERS® Reindeer
    • 8 MALTESERS® Mini Reindeers
    • 4 MALTESERS® Fun Size
    • 2 MALTESERS® Buttons Singles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Eggs

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
    Energy 2259kJ655kJ (8%)
    -541kcal157kcal (8%)
    Fat 31g9.0g (13%)
    of which saturates 18g5.1g (26%)
    Carbohydrate 57g17g (7%)
    of which sugars 52g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.1g2.1g (4%)
    Salt 0.40g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.59
£0.84/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.83/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.77/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here