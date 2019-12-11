Maltesers Christmas Mix Pouch 265G
Offer
Product Description
- MALTESERS Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (30%) and honeycombed pieces (5.3%). MALTESERS Mini Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (18%) and honeycombed pieces (3.3%). MALTESERS - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). MALTESERS Buttons - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7.0%).
- MALTESERS® Reindeer
- Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 29g
- MALTESERS® Mini Reindeer
- Portions per pack: 8; Portion size: 11.8g
- MALTESERS®
- Portions per pack: 4; Portion size: 19.5g
- MALTESERS® Buttons
- Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 32g
- Christmas mix
- Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 265g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
265g ℮
- Christmas mix
- Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 MALTESERS® Reindeer
- 8 MALTESERS® Mini Reindeers
- 4 MALTESERS® Fun Size
- 2 MALTESERS® Buttons Singles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 19.5g (%*) Energy 2105kJ 410kJ (5%) - 503kcal 98kcal (5%) Fat 25g 4.8g (7%) of which saturates 15g 3.0g (15%) Carbohydrate 62g 12g (5%) of which sugars 53g 10g (11%) Protein 8.1g 1.6g (3%) Salt 0.42g 0.06g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
- Christmas mix
- Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 MALTESERS® Reindeer
- 8 MALTESERS® Mini Reindeers
- 4 MALTESERS® Fun Size
- 2 MALTESERS® Buttons Singles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose and Protein from Wheat (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 11.8g (%*) Energy 2241kJ 264kJ (3%) - 536kcal 63kcal (3%) Fat 31g 3.6g (6%) of which saturates 18g 2.1g (11%) Carbohydrate 58g 6.8g (3%) of which sugars 54g 6.4g (7%) Protein 7.0g 0.8g (2%) Salt 0.38g 0.04g (<1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
- Christmas mix
- Release the treats to have a chocolatey Christmas time
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 MALTESERS® Reindeer
- 8 MALTESERS® Mini Reindeers
- 4 MALTESERS® Fun Size
- 2 MALTESERS® Buttons Singles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 29g (%*) Energy 2259kJ 655kJ (8%) - 541kcal 157kcal (8%) Fat 31g 9.0g (13%) of which saturates 18g 5.1g (26%) Carbohydrate 57g 17g (7%) of which sugars 52g 15g (17%) Protein 7.1g 2.1g (4%) Salt 0.40g 0.12g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019