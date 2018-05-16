Graze Sweet Chilli Crunch Sharing Bag 104G

- Energy117kcal 489kJ-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1882 kJ
Product Description
- Sweet Chilli Crunch
- All the craving-satisfying flavour of crisps, and all the crunchy goodness of beans, corn and peas. This sweet chilli favourite is 117 kcals per portion and it's packed with fibre - winning!
- We've reimagined what crisps can be with a satisfyingly crunchy mix of sweet chilli broad beans, peas, corn and corn hoops. In some ways, it's not just the crunch of crisps that inspired this snack - the new classic crisp flavour of sweet chilli did, too. We just decided such a delicious flavour deserved to be carried along by a more interesting, crunchy collection of veg.
- What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
- Chilli rating - 1
- 117kcal per portion
- Sweet chilli flavoured peas, corn, broad beans & crunchy corn hoops
- Packed with veg
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 104g
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Chilli Flavoured Peas (33%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (Dextrose, Sea Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Lovage, Jalapeno Pepper Powder), Sea Salt, Sweet Chilli Flavoured Broad Beans (29%): Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Spices (Black Pepper, Paprika, Onion, Chilli, Garlic), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract), Sweet Chilli Flavoured Corn (19%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Spices (Black Pepper, Paprika, Onion, Chilli, Garlic), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract), Sweet Chilli Flavoured Corn Hoop (19%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Sugar, Spices (Onion, Paprika, Cayenne), Dehydrated Tomato Powder, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Powder, Beet Juice Powder), Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Soya, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard corn.
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
Return to
- Say hello
- Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
Net Contents
104g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 26g
|Energy
|1882 kJ
|489 kJ
|-
|449 kcal
|117 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|4.4 g
|of which saturates
|1.9 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|5.4 g
|1.4 g
|Fibre
|9.9 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|15 g
|3.9 g
|Salt
|0.98 g
|0.26 g
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain hard corn.
