Lindt Excellence 65% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G

4.5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence 65% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G
£ 1.99
£2.49/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with 65% cocoa.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Excellence Milk 65% Cocoa Chocolate - luxury milk chocolate bar with profound but balanced cocoa flavours with notes of vanilla.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar with high cocoa content.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • Available variations: Lindt Excellence Milk 45%, 55%, 65% Cocoa.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Milk 65% Cocoa Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with 65% cocoa content. Our Master Chocolatiers combine luxurious, smooth milk chocolate with profound roasted aromas and light undertones of sweet vanilla, to create the perfect chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. The most reminiscent of dark chocolate, may suit the more daring milk chocolate lover looking for a refreshing change. The smooth texture and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt milk chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for Chocolate at Every Step from Bean to Bar
  • Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, best ingredients and finishing with perfection
  • More cocoa
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cream Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 65% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2625 kJ / 635 kcal
Fat 54 g
- of which saturates 34 g
Carbohydrate 24 g
- of which sugars 21 g
Protein 8,9 g
Salt 0,14 g

48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great package design and colors

5 stars

The Excellence Milk Lindt chocolate is a very nice smooth chocolat with a dark flavor, I enjoyed the taste very nice with a coffee break. I like the texture and the dark and milk are married very well we can feel both without any of them being stronger then the other. I would recommend this product especially if you are a fan of Lindt product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Milky Sweet Chocolate

4 stars

We came across this version of Lindt and were intrigued what they meant by 65%. Soon we realized this indicated the amount of milk in the chocolate. It was a brilliant combination and probably the most accurate mix. Tasty and wonderful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Smooth Chocolate!

5 stars

I like dark chocolate so I thought I'd give the 65% a go! I've always been a bit wary of the higher percentage dark chocolate because it might taste too bitter or harsh, but this is so lovely and smooth and is a great alternative to just the usual milk chocolate all the time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty Chocolate

4 stars

I'm a lover of milk chocolate so I was very excited to try this milk chocolate with such a high cocoa content of 65%. It had a nice flavour ot bitter but I would probably have still referred to it as a dark chocolate as it wasn't sweet enough for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Indulgent

5 stars

What a treat. I love Lindt in chocolate in every form but this this differently one of my favourites. This has everything I want from a bar of chocolate. Its rich, creamy, smooth and slightly bitter. Perfect! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth chocolate

4 stars

Bought a bar to share with the children as a special treat. The chocolate cost just under two pound, and it was worth every penny. Smooth and a delicious taste, even the youngest enjoyed it will definitely be buying again as a special treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not dark nor milk

2 stars

It's a strange product, it's neither milk nor dark chocolate, I enjoy both but this isn't the best of either. It's got the creaminess of milk with the taste of dark but they seem to clash and this results in a rather strange and unappetizing taste. Overall a bit of a disapointment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Lindt Excellence 65% cocoa milk chocolate is an amazing treat. Chocolate is very delicate, melting in your mouth. It is not sweet, just as I love and thanks to it chocolate is a healthy treat. I love the taste of it, the taste of cocoa is very strong and leaves great after taste in your mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better than Cadbury

5 stars

Growing up I loved Cadbury chocolate but in recent years they have sold out and started using cheap ingredients and the taste has gone. So I've been looking for an alternative and after much searching I've found it. Its Lindt! Lindt chocolate is absolutely amazing especially the excellence milk 65% cocoa range. Its milky and chocolatey all at the same time. Melts in your mouth and comforts your tummy as chocolate should. Just amazing. Haven't found better chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely chocolate don't eat this chocolate but will have to say it was quite nice would recommend this product thanks and to family and friends lindt is great chocolate love to try many more great size bar [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

