Lindt Excellence 65% Milk Chocolate Cocoa Bar 80G

Great package design and colors
The Excellence Milk Lindt chocolate is a very nice smooth chocolat with a dark flavor, I enjoyed the taste very nice with a coffee break. I like the texture and the dark and milk are married very well we can feel both without any of them being stronger then the other. I would recommend this product especially if you are a fan of Lindt product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Milky Sweet Chocolate
We came across this version of Lindt and were intrigued what they meant by 65%. Soon we realized this indicated the amount of milk in the chocolate. It was a brilliant combination and probably the most accurate mix. Tasty and wonderful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely Smooth Chocolate!
I like dark chocolate so I thought I'd give the 65% a go! I've always been a bit wary of the higher percentage dark chocolate because it might taste too bitter or harsh, but this is so lovely and smooth and is a great alternative to just the usual milk chocolate all the time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty Chocolate
I'm a lover of milk chocolate so I was very excited to try this milk chocolate with such a high cocoa content of 65%. It had a nice flavour ot bitter but I would probably have still referred to it as a dark chocolate as it wasn't sweet enough for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Indulgent
What a treat. I love Lindt in chocolate in every form but this this differently one of my favourites. This has everything I want from a bar of chocolate. Its rich, creamy, smooth and slightly bitter. Perfect! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth chocolate
Bought a bar to share with the children as a special treat. The chocolate cost just under two pound, and it was worth every penny. Smooth and a delicious taste, even the youngest enjoyed it will definitely be buying again as a special treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not dark nor milk
It's a strange product, it's neither milk nor dark chocolate, I enjoy both but this isn't the best of either. It's got the creaminess of milk with the taste of dark but they seem to clash and this results in a rather strange and unappetizing taste. Overall a bit of a disapointment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
Lindt Excellence 65% cocoa milk chocolate is an amazing treat. Chocolate is very delicate, melting in your mouth. It is not sweet, just as I love and thanks to it chocolate is a healthy treat. I love the taste of it, the taste of cocoa is very strong and leaves great after taste in your mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Better than Cadbury
Growing up I loved Cadbury chocolate but in recent years they have sold out and started using cheap ingredients and the taste has gone. So I've been looking for an alternative and after much searching I've found it. Its Lindt! Lindt chocolate is absolutely amazing especially the excellence milk 65% cocoa range. Its milky and chocolatey all at the same time. Melts in your mouth and comforts your tummy as chocolate should. Just amazing. Haven't found better chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
Lovely chocolate don't eat this chocolate but will have to say it was quite nice would recommend this product thanks and to family and friends lindt is great chocolate love to try many more great size bar [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]