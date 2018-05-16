Tetley Cold Infusion Strawberry & Watermelon 27G

Product Description
- Flavoured Herbal and Fruit Infusion
- Quench your thirst with the refreshing taste of our strawberry & watermelon fruit infusions. Specially created to be brewed in cold water, so you can have a quick, easy and convenient drink. Consume leisurely or take it on-the-go!
- Tetley Cold Infusions, a flavoured healthy fruit infusion specially created to be brewed in cold water
- Hydration never tasted so good!
- Refreshing infusion with no caffeine, sugar or artificial flavours
- Pack size: 27g
- No sugar
Information
Ingredients
Hibiscus, Blackberry Leaves, Natural Strawberry Flavouring (7%), Natural Flavouring, Natural Watermelon Flavouring (1%), Strawberry Pieces (1%)
Storage
Store in cool dry conditions. Retain freshness (and flavour) by reclosing pouch after use
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- On the Go...
- 1 Add one infuser into 500ml cold water.
- 2 Shake and infuse for 10 mins.
- 3 Leave infuser in and enjoy. Once prepared, consume within 8 hours.
- In a Glass...
- 1 Add one infuser into 300ml cold water.
- 2 Stir and infuse for 7 mins.
- 3 Leave infuser in and enjoy. Add ice if preferred.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|8 kJ 2 kcal
|Fats
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0.6g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0g
