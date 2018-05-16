Blue Dragon Nutty Satay Wok Creations 120G

Product Description
- Individual sachets of Nutty Satay and Chilli Sauce, Garlic and Ginger Paste and Crushed Peanuts
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Have you tried the rest of the range?
- Fiery Szechuan Pepper & Chilli Aromatic Thai Holy Basil
- Authentic base sauce topping ingredients
- Chili rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Nutty Satay and Chilli Sauce (67%) (Water, Coconut Milk (Water, Desiccated Coconut, Emulsifier (E466)), Peanuts (6%), Red Curry Paste (Creamed Coconut, Lemongrass, Chilli, Garlic, Salt, Galangal, Shallot, Kaffir Lime, Coriander, Palm Sugar, Yeast Extract, Colouring(E160c)), Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Pickled Chilli Garlic (Red Chilli, Garlic, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid)), Sunflower Oil, Creamed Coconut, Thickener (E1442), Chilli, Curry Powder (Mustard, Fenugreek, Coriander, Turmeric, Pepper, Paprika Powder, Cumin, Cinnamon), Turmeric Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (E306)), Garlic and Ginger Paste (25%) (Garlic (6%), Ginger (5%), Pickled Garlic (3%), Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Stabilizers (Xanthan Gum), Crushed Peanuts (8%)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Serves 2
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 chicken breasts, sliced
- Blue Dragon Wok Ingredients Stir Fry
- A handful of mangetout sliced mushrooms and babycorn
- How to:
- Base: Get your wok or pan really hot and then add a splash of oil and stir fry your meat for 3-4 minutes. Add the Base of garlic and ginger paste and continue to stir fry for a further 1-2 minutes.
- Sauce: Toss in your vegetables and heat for 1-2 minutes, then stir in your Nutty Satay Sauce and heat through for a further minute.
- Topping: Serve your dish with rice or noodles, add your Topping of crushed peanuts and enjoy!
- If you've enjoyed our Wok Ingredients Nutty Satay, why not try it with beef or prawns and mix up your choice of vegetables.
Number of uses
Average servings size 60g, average servings per pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0196 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|Energy
|940kJ/
|564kJ/
|-
|226kcal
|136kcal
|Fat
|16g
|9.6g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|7g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.84g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.