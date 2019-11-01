Baylis & Harding Boudoire Velvet Rose & Cashmere Tray
- Body Polisher
- Body Wash 130mL e
- Hand & Body Lotion 130mL e
- Soap 100g e
- Bath Soak Crystals 100g e
- Bath Crème 300mL e
- Bath Milk 300mL e
Body Wash: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Bath Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Bath Crème: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Bath Milk: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl, Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal
Made in China. Designed in the UK
- Body Wash and Soap
- Lather and rinse.
- Hand & Body Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Bath Soak Crystals
- Sprinkle into bath under warm running water.
- Bath Crème and Bath Milk
- Pour into bath under warm running water.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- BODY WASH, HAND & BODY LOTION, SOAP AND BATH SOAK CRYSTALS
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- BATH CRÈME AND BATH MILK
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. EXCESSIVE USE OR PROLONGED EXPOSURE CAN CAUSE IRRITATION TO SKIN AND URINARY TRACT. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
- www.baylisandharding.com
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
