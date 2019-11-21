By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stormhoek Pure Organic Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Stormhoek Pure Organic Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon - Red South African Wine
  • The careful winemaking in combination with vineyard management allows for this wine to be made without the addition of sulphites. Our organic wine is made from grapes grown without the use of chemical pesticides or fertilisers, so allowing the natural biodiversity of the vineyards to thrive. This wine has flavours of forest fruits and hints of spicy black pepper.
  • Registered by The Vegan Society
  • Organic wine from South Africa
  • No sulphur added
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Good structure red wine with ripe red berries on the nose and dark red berries and smooth tannins with hints of spice on the palate

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The organic grapes are harvested and sorted manually. After the selection process is completed, the berries are gently destalked and then proceed to the fermentation tanks. The berries and juice are cooled down to 5◦C for a cold maceration and after three days yeasts are added and fermentation commences at controlled temperatures. The wine is cold stabilised and filtered prior to bottling with the utmost of care.

History

  • The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase

Regional Information

  • A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Drink on day of opening

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Old Bottelary Road,
  • Koelenhof,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Origin Wine Ltd,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Origin Wine Ltd,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The flavours aren't for me

4 stars

It is good quality, I like the bottle, name, it's organic, Fairtrade & suitable for vegans, just personally I'm not keen on the taste so I doubt I'll buy it again sadly.

