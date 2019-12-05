By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Yule Log 260G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Yule Log 260G

Each slice
  • Energy562kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1728kJ / 412kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge roll with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate, finished with a sweet dusting.
  • Milk chocolate coating Sponge with chocolate flavoured buttercream for a festive treat
  • Milk chocolate coating
  • Sponge with chocolate flavoured buttercream for a festive treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (31%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (23%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Calcium Lactate, Acetic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach slice (33g)
Energy1728kJ / 412kcal562kJ / 134kcal
Fat16.5g5.4g
Saturates11.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate58.6g19.1g
Sugars40.3g13.1g
Fibre3.6g1.2g
Protein5.4g1.7g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

It’s a Swiss roll

3 stars

It’s nice but it’s not a Yule log. More a chocolate Swiss roll.

