Tesco Yule Log 260G

It’s a Swiss roll
It’s nice but it’s not a Yule log. More a chocolate Swiss roll.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1728kJ / 412kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (31%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (23%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Calcium Lactate, Acetic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Pack contains 8 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each slice (33g)
|Energy
|1728kJ / 412kcal
|562kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|11.2g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|19.1g
|Sugars
|40.3g
|13.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
