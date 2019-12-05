Cadbury Milk Chocolate Santa Selection Box 153G

Great for kids
Excellent value for money.
Good quality
Good quality
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
153g ℮
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (30.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2290 kJ
|699 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|550 kcal
|167 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|34 g
|11 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|21 g
|6.4 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|16 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|53 g
|16 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|2.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.07 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (18 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2232 kJ
|401 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|534 kcal
|96 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|5.5 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|3.3 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|10 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|10 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.3 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.04 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Egg White, Flavourings (from Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (40 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1948 kJ
|779 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|464 kcal
|185 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|6.9 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.1 g
|3.6 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|29 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|55 g
|22 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|3.7 g
|1.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
|0.08 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (26.1 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1958 kJ
|511 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|466 kcal
|122 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|4.5 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|10 g
|2.6 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|19 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|3.1 g
|0.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.71 g
|0.19 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt, Flavourings
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (25.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1884 kJ
|480 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|448 kcal
|114 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|3.9 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|8.2 g
|2.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|19 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|16 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.34 g
|0.09 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
