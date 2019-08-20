By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Space Raiders Beef 8 Pack X 11.8G

4(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.06/100g
Each 11.8g pack contains
  • Energy244kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.27g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065kJ

Product Description

  • Beef Flavour Corn Snacks
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands?
  • Wheat Crunchies®
  • Discos®
  • Nik Naks®
  • Baked not fried
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 94.4G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (22%), Beef Flavour [Flavourings, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid], Dried Potato, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

11.8g pack = 1 serving

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

8 x 11.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 11.8g Pack
Energy 2065kJ244kJ
-493kcal58kcal
Fat 23g2.7g
of which Saturates 2.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 65g7.7g
of which Sugars 3.5g<0.5g
Fibre 1.0g<0.5g
Protein 6.6g0.8g
Salt 2.3g0.27g
11.8g pack = 1 serving--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

very nice with more substance than other maize sna

4 stars

very nice with more substance than other maize snacks, nice beef flavour

