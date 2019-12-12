Levi Roots Original Jerk Spice Rub 25G

Product Description
- A fragrant blend containing ground allspice, chilli powder and spices.
- Levi Roots Spice Rubs are a no-fuss way to put some music in your food.
- This spice rub is made from scotch bonnet and allspice to add some spicy jerk flavour to your meal.
- Simply rub the easy-going spices onto chicken, fish or veg and cook straightaway.
- Nice up your chicken
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 25g
Information
Ingredients
Ground Allspice (15%), Salt, Tomato Powder, Maize Flour, Ground Cumin, Sugar, Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder (5%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder (3%), Ginger Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Cinnamon (3%), Chilli Flakes, Thyme, Scotch Bonnet Pepper Powder (1.5%), Turmeric
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Check this out...
- 1 Pre-heat the oven to 190 degrees. Mix 400g chicken breast cut into pieces, 25g of rub and a tablespoon of oil, coating the chicken well and place on a foil-lined baking tray.
- 2 Cook the chicken in the oven for 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked all the way through.
- Levi's Tip
- Why not try this spice rub on ribs? You could even cook them on the BBQ or grill for an extra smoky flavour, or for a veggie alternative you could spice up a salad or a corn on the cob?
Number of uses
3-4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1210 kJ/ 290 kcal
|Fat
|8.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|43 g
|of which sugars
|9.6 g
|Fibre
|15 g
|Protein
|8.8 g
|Salt
|13.2 g
