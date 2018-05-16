By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Crunchy Bites Original Biscuits 110G

Oreo Crunchy Bites Original Biscuits 110G
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
25 g
  • Energy487 kJ 116 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1949 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour filling (32 %).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 4 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 Pack = 4-5 x 25 g (25 g ≈ 12 biscuits)

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g%* / 25 g
Energy 1949 kJ487 kJ
-465 kcal116 kcal6 %
Fat 20 g4,9 g7 %
of which saturates 5,6 g1,4 g7 %
Carbohydrate 66 g17 g6 %
of which sugars 37 g9,3 g10 %
Fibre 2,8 g0,7 g-
Protein 4,7 g1,2 g2 %
Salt 0,67 g0,17 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

