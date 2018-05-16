Oreo Crunchy Bites Original Biscuits 110G

- Energy487 kJ 116 kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1949 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour filling (32 %).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 4 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 Pack = 4-5 x 25 g (25 g ≈ 12 biscuits)
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g
|%* / 25 g
|Energy
|1949 kJ
|487 kJ
|-
|465 kcal
|116 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|20 g
|4,9 g
|7 %
|of which saturates
|5,6 g
|1,4 g
|7 %
|Carbohydrate
|66 g
|17 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|37 g
|9,3 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|2,8 g
|0,7 g
|-
|Protein
|4,7 g
|1,2 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0,67 g
|0,17 g
|3 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
