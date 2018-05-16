Product Description
- Strepsils Soothing Throat Spray 20ml
- This is a medical device*
- *This product is a medical device. This means it is not a medicine and therefore does not contain an active pharmaceutical ingredient. Last revised in May 2019
- Contains honey
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Polysac-Active™ (contains Honey), Aqua (Water), Sodium Chloride, Laureth-9, Potassium Sorbate, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Peppermint Oil, Zingiber Officinale Root Oil, Limonene, Citral, Linalool, Geraniol, Citric Acid
Storage
Keep in the original packaging.Do not use after the expiry dates as printed on the spray applicator and outer box. After first opening, discard after 6 months.
Preparation and Usage
- Spray and Go. Use Day & Night. With Polysac-Active™, which contains honey to help soothe a sore throat and cough.
- Direction for Use
- Read the Instructions for Use carefully before using the product. Shake well before use. Use the nozzle on top of the bottle to spray directly towards the back of the throat. Spray 2 to 3 times every 3 hours, or as required.
- Who can Use Strepsils Soothing Throat Spray?
- Strepsils Soothing Throat Spray can be used by adults and children from 3 years old. The spray always needs to be administered by an adult or under supervision of an adult. During pregnancy or breastfeeding or when you are suffering from diabetes, it is recommended to consult your doctor or pharmacist before using the spray.
Warnings
- WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
- For oral use only
- Do not use in children younger than 3 years old: Use in children only under parental supervision.
- Do not use if
- You are hypersensitive to any of the ingredients
- You have a chronic cough (cough lasting longer than 3 weeks), chronic bronchitis, asthma, emphysema, Chronic
- Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or if large amounts of mucus are produced with the cough.
- Your persistent or recurrent cough is caused by heartburn or stomach complaints.
Distributor address
- RB UK Commercial Ltd,
- 103-105 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3UH,
- UK.
- Reckitt Benckiser Ireland Limited,
Return to
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
