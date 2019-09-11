By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Roses Tin 800G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Cadbury Roses Tin 800G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 8.00
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Take time to give thanks
  • 818 g including wraps.
  • Occasionally it may be necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A scrumptious bunch of chocolates
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins, E476), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Salt, Molasses, Sodium Carbonates, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g* Reference Intakes
Energy 2067 kJ8400 kJ
-494 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 24 g70 g
of which Saturates 13 g20 g
Carbohydrate 64 g260 g
of which Sugars 57 g90 g
Fibre 1.5 g-
Protein 4.2 g50 g
Salt 0.31 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum!

5 stars

Ideal tin of chocolate to indulge in at Christmas when watching films with children.

Usually bought next

Quality Street Tin 800G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£0.75/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.77/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Cadbury Heroes Tin 800G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 8.00
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Quality Street Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here