By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pistonhead Flat Tire Low Alcohol Craft Lager 4 X 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
Pistonhead Flat Tire Low Alcohol Craft Lager 4 X 330Ml
£ 3.50
£2.66/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Drivers edition
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Brewed with mosaic hops
  • Dry-hopped
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten

ABV

0.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Brutal Brewing AB,
  • Box 3006,
  • 143 03 Vårby,
  • Sweden.

Importer address

  • Proof Drinks Ltd,
  • 41 Great Portland St.,
  • London,
  • W1W 7LA,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Proof Drinks Ltd,
  • 41 Great Portland St.,
  • London,
  • W1W 7LA,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.pistonheadlager.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

In my opinion the best tasting Low alcohol beer on

5 stars

In my opinion the best tasting Low alcohol beer on the market

Usually bought next

Adnams Southwold Ghost Ship Ctrus Pale Ale 4X330ml

£ 3.50
£2.66/litre

Erdinger Alkoholfrei 0.5% 500Ml

£ 1.00
£2.00/litre
Offer

San Miguel 0.0% Alcohol 4X330ml

£ 3.00
£2.28/litre
Offer

Adnams Ghost Ship Bottle Beer 0.5% 500Ml

£ 1.30
£2.60/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here