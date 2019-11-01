Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set
- DOVE MEN+CARE DAILY CARE TRIO GIFT SET
- Still looking for Christmas gifts for men? You've just found it! The ideal Christmas gifts which will take care of your man from head to toe. Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set is full of perfect gifts for him this Christmas. Dove Christmas presents for men include Clean Comfort Face & Body Wash 250 ml for a refreshing clean, the Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150 ml with its 48 hr powerful protection and Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner provides a deep, refreshing clean. Enriched with caffeine and menthol, this 2-in-1 shampoo for men washes away dirt and grease, with an energizing and refreshing effect. Dove Christmas gifts for men have been developed for men that want to feel comfortable in their skin. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort deodorant contains our skin friendly formula with a clean and fresh scent. It is an aluminium-free deodorant with 0% alcohol to keep you odour free and feeling fresh for up to 24 hours. Its moisturiser technology helps protect skin against irritation, meaning you benefit from a deodorant that’s tough on odour, not on skin. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort face and body wash hydrates, for healthier and stronger skin. Infused with MicroMoisture Technology, this shower gel for men hydrates your skin to leave it healthy and protect against dryness. The 2-in-1 shampoo in the Gift Set provides a deep, refreshing clean is enriched with caffeine and menthol, washing away dirt and grease, with an energizing and refreshing effect. The whole set will take care of your man from head to toe. Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set is the perfect stocking filler for him this Christmas.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set includes perfect Christmas gifts for men - 2 in 1 Shampoo 250 ml, Body Wash 250ml and Antiperspirant Deodorant 150 ml
- Included in our gifts for him, Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash hydrates for healthier, stronger skin
- Dove Men+Care deodorant with 0% aluminium salts and 0% alcohol is tough on odour, not on the skin with a clean and fresh scent - perfect ingredients in Christmas gifts for him
- Our Christmas gifts for him also include Dove Men+Care Fresh and Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner which deeply cleans and invigorates hair
- All Christmas gifts in our gift set leave your men scenting with the Dove's Men clean and fresh fragrance
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set is the perfect stocking filler for him this Christmas
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash Micro Moisture :Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Citric acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, PPG-9, Tocopherol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 17200, CI 19140. Dove Men+Care Fortifying Shampoo Fresh & Clean 2-in-1: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Caffeine, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Menthol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 48h Powerful Protection: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclope ntasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
United Kingdom
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash Micro Moisture: N/A Dove Men+Care Fortifying Shampoo Fresh & Clean 2-in-1: N/A Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 48h Powerful Protection: DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash Micro Moisture: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use Dove Men+Care Fortifying Shampoo Fresh & Clean 2-in-1: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 48h Powerful Protection: CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
3 x 1 ℮
