Regal Salted Puff Finger Biscuits 200G

Regal Salted Puff Finger Biscuits 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Puff pastry with salt
  • Full product range available online
  • www.shopatregal.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine (Palm Fats, Sunflower Oils, Water, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt 2.5%, Glucose Syrup, Malt (Wheat and Barley), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg, Milk and Soy

Storage

Store in a cool dry, place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Serving size 3 pieces (29g)

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2326kJ
-558kcal
Fat 38g
of which saturates 19g
Carbohydrates47g
Of which sugars 2.5g
Fibre 2.5g
Protein 7.0g
Salt 2.5g

