Regal Salted Puff Finger Biscuits 200G

Product Description
- Puff pastry with salt
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine (Palm Fats, Sunflower Oils, Water, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt 2.5%, Glucose Syrup, Malt (Wheat and Barley), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Egg, Milk and Soy
Storage
Store in a cool dry, place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
Serving size 3 pieces (29g)
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
Return to
- This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please contact our customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2326kJ
|-
|558kcal
|Fat
|38g
|of which saturates
|19g
|Carbohydrates
|47g
|Of which sugars
|2.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|Protein
|7.0g
|Salt
|2.5g
