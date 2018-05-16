By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Punk Af Alcohol Free Ipa 0.5%Abv 330Ml

Brewdog Punk Af Alcohol Free Ipa 0.5%Abv 330Ml

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer
  • Visit us at brewdog.com, craft beer for the people.
  • No alcohol just got Punked up. And Punk AF lives up to its billing. All the attitude, all the flavour but none of the alcohol. Say hello to the Punkest alcohol free beer in town. Juicy tropical fruit mixes it up with grassy and pine notes. All sitting on a solid malt bassline. Full flavour, no alcohol, all Punk.
  • Punk AF - Punked up alcohol free beer.
  • Alc. Vol. 0.5%
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lactose (Milk), Malted Barley, Hops, Wheat, Yeast, Oats

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat

Country

Scotland

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottle by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland (Ecosse),
  • AB41 8BX.

Importer address

  • Unit 8,
  • 10 Dewar Street,
  • Morley,
  • WA 6062.

Return to

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland (Ecosse),
  • AB41 8BX.
  • brewdog.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy (Kcal/Kj)15/63
Fat <0.1g
(Of which Saturates)<0.1g
Carbohydrates3.0g
(Of which Sugars)1.8g
Protein 0.1g
Salt <0.1g

