Brewdog Punk Af Alcohol Free Ipa 0.5%Abv 330Ml

Product Description
- Alcohol Free Beer
- Visit us at brewdog.com, craft beer for the people.
- No alcohol just got Punked up. And Punk AF lives up to its billing. All the attitude, all the flavour but none of the alcohol. Say hello to the Punkest alcohol free beer in town. Juicy tropical fruit mixes it up with grassy and pine notes. All sitting on a solid malt bassline. Full flavour, no alcohol, all Punk.
- Punk AF - Punked up alcohol free beer.
- Alc. Vol. 0.5%
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lactose (Milk), Malted Barley, Hops, Wheat, Yeast, Oats
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat
Country
Scotland
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cold.
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed and bottle by:
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland (Ecosse),
- AB41 8BX.
Importer address
- Unit 8,
- 10 Dewar Street,
- Morley,
- WA 6062.
Return to
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland (Ecosse),
- AB41 8BX.
- brewdog.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy (Kcal/Kj)
|15/63
|Fat
|<0.1g
|(Of which Saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|3.0g
|(Of which Sugars)
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
