Nivea Men Shave Duo

Great results, smooth skin
I've tried this product a few times, it leaves my skin soft and smooth, and I'm very happy with the results. I would recommend
Lovely
We'r always satisfied with Nivea products. My husband noticed the difference between the new products and the ones from other company. He is quiet satisfied and happy to get refills once they are finished :)
Smoothie
This product was excellent , even for the skin of a 76 year old
NIVEA MEN Shaving Kit
Received this product quite unexpectedly however, it is the best products for shaving I have used in my time. The shaving foam being the best past as it contributes to a very smooth shave and keeps your sensitive face all in line . The size of the bottle is very competitive and subsequently has very good packaging that is very simplistic and user friendly. The after shave was also a treat being used after shaving and in combination with the shaving foam equaled my smoothest shave to date. Thanks to Nivea men
Men gift set
I didnt get it by hometester club but I spent my money for this set in shop as a gift to my partner and it was smell amazing and price was really nice. Also it’s easy to apply and my boyfriend was positive comment about feelings of this products. He likes this brand because it helps protect sensitive skin after shavi g etc
Great gift set.
Lovely product,ideal for sensitive skin.lovely smell and smooth finish.
Nivia
Me and my partner love this as it’s so soft especially the shower gel and face cream. Also able to get in small samples to take away
Excellent set, partner loves it!!
I bought this for my partner on impulse whilst shopping, it has everything he needs. He loves the smell, the size of the products and it doesnt irritate his skin. Would definitely recommend this product!
Lovely gift set
As a gift this set is great for giving to any special man in your life. The shaving foam is pleasant to use and the aftershave balm is a lotion that really cools down the skin after shaving. My man was very impressed and it's a great stocking filler [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great
these are full size and are good quality. you only need a bit of the foam as it gets bigger when you spray it out. it makes for a good smooth close shave. it is good for my sensitive skin. the balm is lovely and soothing after the shave. it feels nice and moisturising.