By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Men Shave Duo

4.5(71)Write a review
Nivea Men Shave Duo

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

  • NIVEA Men GIFTSET Shave Master
  • NIVEA MEN has got you covered with all these shaving essentials. This gift set has everything needed to help keep skin feeling super smooth and cared for. A great gift for dads, sons, boyfriends and husbands this Christmas. This gift set contains: NIVEA Men Shaving Foam Sensitive 200ml, the sensitive shave foam is enriched with chamomile and witch hazel and has been specially designed to protect against skin irritation during shaving. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Post Shave Balm 100ml, this shower balm instantly sooths and post-shaving skin irritation is calmed. The perfect stocking filler for him this Christmas, all for under £10.
  • NIVEA Men has got you covered with all these shaving essentials.
  • This set has everything to help keep skin feeling super smooth and cared for.
  • NIVEA® Men Shaving Foam Sensitive, NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm
  • Made in Germany
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
  • For your perfect shave

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Men Shaving Foam Sensitive: Aqua, Isobutane, Triethanolamine, Laureth-23, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, PEG-7M, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butane, Propane, Silica, BHT, Piroctone Olamine, Linalool, Parfum, NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Triceteareth-4 Phosphate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. 4% per mass of the content are flammable.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. 4% per mass of the content are flammable.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

71 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great results, smooth skin

5 stars

I've tried this product a few times, it leaves my skin soft and smooth, and I'm very happy with the results. I would recommend

Lovely

5 stars

We'r always satisfied with Nivea products. My husband noticed the difference between the new products and the ones from other company. He is quiet satisfied and happy to get refills once they are finished :)

Smoothie

5 stars

This product was excellent , even for the skin of a 76 year old

NIVEA MEN Shaving Kit

5 stars

Received this product quite unexpectedly however, it is the best products for shaving I have used in my time. The shaving foam being the best past as it contributes to a very smooth shave and keeps your sensitive face all in line . The size of the bottle is very competitive and subsequently has very good packaging that is very simplistic and user friendly. The after shave was also a treat being used after shaving and in combination with the shaving foam equaled my smoothest shave to date. Thanks to Nivea men

Men gift set

5 stars

I didnt get it by hometester club but I spent my money for this set in shop as a gift to my partner and it was smell amazing and price was really nice. Also it’s easy to apply and my boyfriend was positive comment about feelings of this products. He likes this brand because it helps protect sensitive skin after shavi g etc

Great gift set.

5 stars

Lovely product,ideal for sensitive skin.lovely smell and smooth finish.

Nivia

5 stars

Me and my partner love this as it’s so soft especially the shower gel and face cream. Also able to get in small samples to take away

Excellent set, partner loves it!!

5 stars

I bought this for my partner on impulse whilst shopping, it has everything he needs. He loves the smell, the size of the products and it doesnt irritate his skin. Would definitely recommend this product!

Lovely gift set

4 stars

As a gift this set is great for giving to any special man in your life. The shaving foam is pleasant to use and the aftershave balm is a lotion that really cools down the skin after shaving. My man was very impressed and it's a great stocking filler [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great

5 stars

these are full size and are good quality. you only need a bit of the foam as it gets bigger when you spray it out. it makes for a good smooth close shave. it is good for my sensitive skin. the balm is lovely and soothing after the shave. it feels nice and moisturising.

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea Men Cool Kick Xl Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Nivea Men Complete Collection Sensitive Set

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 9.50
£9.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here