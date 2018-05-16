By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Disney Kitchen Raisins Multipack 9X14g

Disney Kitchen Raisins Multipack 9X14g
£ 1.00
£7.94/kg
Product Description

  • Raisins
  • Maxwell Foods
  • 'Leaders in fruit and nut innovation
  • Great for lunch boxes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 126g

Information

Ingredients

Raisins, Cottonseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away form strong sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although every effort has been made to remove stones and fruit stalks some may remain. Small dried fruit is a potential choking hazard.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Maxwell Gida,
  • A Division of Maxwell Food Product Pty Ltd.,
  • Suite C8,
  • Market Plaza Building,
  • PO Box 565,
  • Sydney Markets,

Return to

  • www.maxwellfoods.com

Net Contents

126g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 14g%RI*
Energy 1459kj204kj2%344kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g<1%
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 79g11g4%
of which sugars 63g9g10%
Fibre 6.4g0.9g
Protein 3.3g0.5g1%
Salt 0.02g<0.01g<1%
*Reference Intake based on an average adult diet of 8400kJ/2000kcal---
Your daily intake may be higher depending on your energy needs---

WARNING: Although every effort has been made to remove stones and fruit stalks some may remain. Small dried fruit is a potential choking hazard.

