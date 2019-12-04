Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml

Delicious, convenient alternative to cream.
As I am both gluten and dairy free it is hard to find suitable tasty, convenient alternatives to many products we take for granted. I came across this product a few months ago and love it as I can now have some squirty ‘cream’ when I want it. It is tasty and although it is not cream it is a good alternative. Well done Food Heaven!
Delicious, amazing, perfect
This vegan squirty cream is a god send, now all we need is vegan clotted cream in supermarkets!! :D
The best vegan cream I've had
Best vegan whipped cream - perfect texture and taste - love that it has no soy.
Absolutely yummy!
After having a dairy allergy for years, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I came across vegan spray cream! And this spray cream does not disappoint. It’s absolutely incredible and tastes just like the dairy version. I will be buying this regularly from now on... so don’t stop selling it Tesco!
I've just gone vegan and craved whip cream! This tastes the exact same! Got loads out of the can as well. Love it!
Yummy scrummy in my tummy!
Wow! I am living in the future - iPads, self driving cars and dairy free squirt cream! I never thought I'd see the day! Very yummy, sadly doesn't last long enough though!
Great taste
Taste is very good. Pity there is not much in the can, though.