By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml

5(7)Write a review
Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml
£ 1.75
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sprayable UHT preparation for whipping with vegetable fat, sweetened.
  • Brilliant topping for desserts, or chilled & hot drinks
  • RSPO sourced palm oil
  • Free from dairy, lactose, gluten and soya
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - Parve
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, RSPO Sourced Hydrogenated Palm Oil (15%), Sugar (10%), Dextrose, Propellant: Nitrous Oxide, Glucose Syrup, Humectant: Sorbitol, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono - and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Monostearate, Thickener: Hydroxypropylmethylcelllose, Potato Starch, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated after openingStore at temperature 4C - 20C. Do not freeze. Best Before: see base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • To Serve: Shake can well. Direct vertically downward. Press nozzle.
  • After Every Use: Rinse thoroughly behind nozzle.

Warnings

  • Warning Pressurised Container:
  • May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Don't pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50C/122F. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Food Heaven,
  • Englesea House,
  • Barthomley Road,
  • Crewe,
  • Cheshire.

Return to

  • Food Heaven,
  • Englesea House,
  • Barthomley Road,
  • Crewe,
  • Cheshire.

Net Contents

200ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 849kj/203kcal
Fat 16g
of which saturates 16g
Carbohydrate 15g
of which sugars 10g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.25g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Pressurised Container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Don't pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50C/122F. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, convenient alternative to cream.

5 stars

As I am both gluten and dairy free it is hard to find suitable tasty, convenient alternatives to many products we take for granted. I came across this product a few months ago and love it as I can now have some squirty ‘cream’ when I want it. It is tasty and although it is not cream it is a good alternative. Well done Food Heaven!

Delicious, amazing, perfect

5 stars

This vegan squirty cream is a god send, now all we need is vegan clotted cream in supermarkets!! :D

The best vegan cream I've had

5 stars

Best vegan whipped cream - perfect texture and taste - love that it has no soy.

Absolutely yummy!

5 stars

After having a dairy allergy for years, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I came across vegan spray cream! And this spray cream does not disappoint. It’s absolutely incredible and tastes just like the dairy version. I will be buying this regularly from now on... so don’t stop selling it Tesco!

I've just gone vegan and craved whip cream! This t

5 stars

I've just gone vegan and craved whip cream! This tastes the exact same! Got loads out of the can as well. Love it!

Yummy scrummy in my tummy!

5 stars

Wow! I am living in the future - iPads, self driving cars and dairy free squirt cream! I never thought I'd see the day! Very yummy, sadly doesn't last long enough though!

Great taste

4 stars

Taste is very good. Pity there is not much in the can, though.

Usually bought next

Tesco Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Pink & White Marshmallows 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Tesco Lighter Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here