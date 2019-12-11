By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Snyders Original Deli Pretzel Crisps 85G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Snyders Original Deli Pretzel Crisps 85G
£ 1.80
£2.12/100g

Product Description

  • Original Flavor Pretzel Crisps®
  • Thin, crunchy pretzel crackers
  • Rethink your pretzel!
  • Low fat
  • Baked
  • The original
  • Kosher - Pareve
  • Pack size: 85g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Salt, Sucrose, Barley Malt Extract, Rising Agent: E500

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat, Produced in a facility that handles Milk, Mustard, Sesame Seeds, and Soy

Storage

Store in cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made in the USA

Importer address

  • GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
  • Box 477,
  • KT12 5XE.

Distributor address

  • GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
  • Box 477,
  • KT12 5XE.

Return to

  • GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
  • Box 477,
  • KT12 5XE.
  • www.gftretail.tv
  • www.pretzelcrisps.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Per Pack (85g)
Energy 1608kJ1382kJ
-384kcal330kcal
Fat 2g1g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates81g69g
Of which sugars 7g6g
Fibre 3g2g
Protein 9g8g
Salt 1.2g1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pretzel Cracker Mix 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Walkers Baked Variety Crisps Crisps 6 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Offer

Tesco Houmous 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Snyders Jalapeno Pretzel Pieces 125G

£ 1.30
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here