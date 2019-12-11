Snyders Original Deli Pretzel Crisps 85G

Product Description
- Original Flavor Pretzel Crisps®
- Thin, crunchy pretzel crackers
- Rethink your pretzel!
- Low fat
- Baked
- The original
- Kosher - Pareve
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Salt, Sucrose, Barley Malt Extract, Rising Agent: E500
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat, Produced in a facility that handles Milk, Mustard, Sesame Seeds, and Soy
Storage
Store in cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made in the USA
Importer address
- GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
- Box 477,
- KT12 5XE.
Distributor address
- GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
- Box 477,
- KT12 5XE.
Return to
- GFT Retail (UK) Ltd,
- Box 477,
- KT12 5XE.
- www.gftretail.tv
- www.pretzelcrisps.com
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (85g)
|Energy
|1608kJ
|1382kJ
|-
|384kcal
|330kcal
|Fat
|2g
|1g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|81g
|69g
|Of which sugars
|7g
|6g
|Fibre
|3g
|2g
|Protein
|9g
|8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1g
