By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Silver Spoon Agave Syrup Maple Flavoured 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Silver Spoon Agave Syrup Maple Flavoured 250Ml
£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Maple Flavour Agave Syrup
  • Agave Syrup from the blue agave plant in Mexico. Great over porridge or pancakes but you can pretty much drizzle it over anything.
  • Agave Syrup may naturally crystallise.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough

  • From the agave plant
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Agave Syrup, Maple Flavouring

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.For Best Before End see cap.

Produce of

Produce of Mexico. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Unscrew cap and remove foil before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.
  • www.silverspoon.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1293kJ
kcal304kcal
Fat0.1g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate75.5g
of which Sugars72.5g
Protein0.1g
Salt<0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Groovy Food Agave Light And Mild 250Ml

£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Clarks Original Maple Syrup 180Ml

£ 2.00
£1.12/100ml

The Groovy Food Co. Agave Nector Rich & Dark 250Ml

£ 2.50
£10.00/litre

Tesco Clear Honey 454G

£ 1.35
£0.30/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here