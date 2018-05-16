Silver Spoon Agave Syrup Maple Flavoured 250Ml

Product Description
- Maple Flavour Agave Syrup
- Agave Syrup from the blue agave plant in Mexico. Great over porridge or pancakes but you can pretty much drizzle it over anything.
- Agave Syrup may naturally crystallise.
- From the agave plant
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Agave Syrup, Maple Flavouring
Storage
Store me in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.For Best Before End see cap.
Produce of
Produce of Mexico. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Unscrew cap and remove foil before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood Business Park,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1293kJ
|kcal
|304kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|75.5g
|of which Sugars
|72.5g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.03g
