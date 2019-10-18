By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat Natural Simply Vegan Bars 3 X 45G

5(1)Write a review
Eat Natural Simply Vegan Bars 3 X 45G
£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • 3 vegan bars of peanuts, dried fruit, coconut and dark chocolate.
  • Eat Natural supports Plastic Bank and its work in reducing the impact of plastics on our oceans.
  • plasticbank.org
  • A few things you might not know about Eat Natural...
  • II. We listen to you.
  • With many of you telling us that you're on a vegan diet or trying vegan foods, we thought it only right that we make some of our range...simply vegan.
  • We use coconut blossom nectar in these gorgeous bars instead of honey, which means everyone can enjoy them... whether they're vegan, veggie, flexitarian or simply enjoy delicious things to eat.
  • Simply vegan... isn't it?
  • Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
  • Simple...isn't it?
  • Gluten free
  • Ok for Vegans
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Peanuts 18%, Shredded Coconut 14%, Dried Apricots 12%, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Blossom Nectar 6%, Pumpkin Seeds, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Chickpeas

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Return to

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.
  • eatnatural.com

Net Contents

3 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g bar
Energy 2063kJ 496kcal929kJ 223kcal
Fat 30.0g13.5g
of which saturates 15.3g6.9g
Carbohydrate 40.4g18.2g
of which sugars 22.4g10.1g
Fibre 7.8g3.5g
Protein 11.9g5.4g
Salt 0.14g0.07g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

simply the best

5 stars

great taste,and filling,will buy again

