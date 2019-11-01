Nivea Pamper Me Gift Set
- This fabulous cosmetic bag, with rose gold detailing, is the ultimate gift. Teamed with NIVEA head to toe skin treats and a super soft shower puff, this beautiful set has everything you need to help keep skin feeling pampered, smooth and cared for. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Indulgent Moisture Cashmere Shower Cream 250ml, a nourishing shower cream which transforms into a rich lather for a soft skin feeling with an indulgent orchid scent. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 200ml, a highly effective moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Our NIVEA Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, a fruity Shine Cherry with Hydra IQ gives long-lasting moisturisation. An extra soft shower puff designed to gently cleanse and exfoliate the body removing dead skin cells. The set comes complete with a cosmetic bag, perfect to store toiletries, make up and brushes. Ideal Christmas gift for women, all for under £15.
- NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Cashmere Shower Cream
- Made in Germany.
- NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Spain.
- NIVEA® Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm
- Made in Germany.
- Shower Puff
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Puff 100% Polyester, Handle 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
- Cosmetic Bag
- Country of Origin: China.
- Material: Body 100% PU, Lining 100% polyester.
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Cashmere Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Laureth-4, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Benzophenone-4, Laureth-2, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, CI 10316, CI 16035, NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA® Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Prunus Cerasus Juice, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Mica, Silica, BHT, Limonene, Eugenol, CI 15850, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 77499
