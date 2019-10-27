By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Snickers Crisp 4 Pack (4X40g) 160G

Write a review
Snickers Crisp 4 Pack (4X40g) 160G
£ 1.50
£0.94/100g
1x = 20g
  • Energy405kJ 97kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) with caramel (40%), peanuts (13%) and crisped rice (11%).
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Peanuts, Rice Flour, Palm Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Gluten containing Cereals (Wheat, Oats, Barley), Egg

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 20g

Importer address

  Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

8 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
Energy 2023kJ405kJ (5%)
-483kcal97kcal (5%)
Fat 23g4.5g (6%)
of which saturates 9.2g1.8g (9%)
Carbohydrate 61g12g (5%)
of which sugars 44g8.8g (10%)
Protein 7.1g1.4g (3%)
Salt 0.53g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very tasty, really love these

5 stars

Very tasty, really love these

Disappointing

1 stars

Disappointing. Too chewy and not crispy enough.A snickers is better or a toffee crisp

