Bunnahabhain Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Product Description
- Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Stiùireadair (Gaelic meaning: Helmsman)
- Men like the helmsman provided Bunnahabhain with a lifeline to the mainland
- A complex malt with a rich sherry influence and aromas of fruit, nuts and spices
- As any sailor will tell you, making the right decisions and battling the elements is part of getting where you want to be. Building our distillery in such a remote location wasn't the easy choice, but it was the right one. Chosen for its gentle coastal climate, abundance of clear spring water and natural harbour, the mouth of the river - or Bunnahabhain - became home to a unique, unpeated Islay whisky. Making the right choices is also pivotal in Stiùireadair. Our blender has spent a lot of time carefully selecting casks with spirit of varying ages from the corners of our shore side warehouses to create this distinctive dram, with its rich characterful heart, typical of Bunnahabhain, thanks to the high proportion of sherry casks we use. And we avoid chillfiltering so you can enjoy its full flavour as nature intended.
- Tasting Notes
- Colour amber gold. Nose: dried fruit, caramel and sweet vanilla.
- Palate: creamy and smooth with hints of nuts, gentle spice and coastal sea salt.
- Finish: long and lingering with hints of rich, dried fruit.
- As the most northerly of the Islay distilleries, situated on the north-eastern tip of the island and overlooking the Sound of Islay, we have a strong affinity with the sea. So please join me in raising a glass to the ancient mariners who helped launch our distillery.
- Andrew Brown
- Distillery Manager
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Colour amber gold. Nose: dried fruit, caramel and sweet vanilla. Palate: creamy and smooth with hints of nuts, gentle spice and coastal sea salt. Finish: long and lingering with hints of rich, dried fruit
Alcohol Units
32.4
ABV
46.3% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Bunnahabhain Distillery Company,
- Bunnahabhain,
- Isle of Islay,
- Scotland.
Return to
- The Bunnahabhain Distillery Company,
- Bunnahabhain,
- Isle of Islay,
- Scotland.
- www.bunnahabhain.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020