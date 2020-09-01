By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bunnahabhain Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Bunnahabhain Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
£ 32.00
£45.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Stiùireadair (Gaelic meaning: Helmsman)
  • Men like the helmsman provided Bunnahabhain with a lifeline to the mainland
  • A complex malt with a rich sherry influence and aromas of fruit, nuts and spices
  • As any sailor will tell you, making the right decisions and battling the elements is part of getting where you want to be. Building our distillery in such a remote location wasn't the easy choice, but it was the right one. Chosen for its gentle coastal climate, abundance of clear spring water and natural harbour, the mouth of the river - or Bunnahabhain - became home to a unique, unpeated Islay whisky. Making the right choices is also pivotal in Stiùireadair. Our blender has spent a lot of time carefully selecting casks with spirit of varying ages from the corners of our shore side warehouses to create this distinctive dram, with its rich characterful heart, typical of Bunnahabhain, thanks to the high proportion of sherry casks we use. And we avoid chillfiltering so you can enjoy its full flavour as nature intended.
  • Tasting Notes
  • Colour amber gold. Nose: dried fruit, caramel and sweet vanilla.
  • Palate: creamy and smooth with hints of nuts, gentle spice and coastal sea salt.
  • Finish: long and lingering with hints of rich, dried fruit.
  • As the most northerly of the Islay distilleries, situated on the north-eastern tip of the island and overlooking the Sound of Islay, we have a strong affinity with the sea. So please join me in raising a glass to the ancient mariners who helped launch our distillery.
  • Andrew Brown
  • Distillery Manager
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

32.4

ABV

46.3% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Bunnahabhain Distillery Company,
  • Bunnahabhain,
  • Isle of Islay,
  • Scotland.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

