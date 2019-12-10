By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yellow Tail Pure Bright Pinot Grigio 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Yellow Tail Pure Bright Pinot Grigio 750Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
  • Light and Refreshing, with all the taste
  • Pure Bright is a specially crafted, delightfully light and refreshing wine that's bursting with flavour!
  • This Pinot Grigio is fresh and zesty with juicy red apple, pear and passionfruit flavours.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Pure Bright Pinot Grigio is a specially crafted, delightfully light, fresh and zesty white wine that's bursting with zesty red apple, pear, passionfruit flavours

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.4

ABV

8.5% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The fruit for [yellow tail] Pinot Grigio Pure Bright is harvested in the cool of night, and then pressed and clarified.

History

  • The Casella family have built the family business on generations of winemaking expertise, producing great quality Australian wine for the world to enjoy

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia encompasses some fantastic wines and vineyards from across the Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales states

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) LTD,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) LTD,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,
  • UK.
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 264kJ/63kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Yellow Tail Shiraz 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here