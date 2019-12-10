Yellow Tail Pure Bright Pinot Grigio 750Ml

Product Description
- Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
- Light and Refreshing, with all the taste
- Pure Bright is a specially crafted, delightfully light and refreshing wine that's bursting with flavour!
- This Pinot Grigio is fresh and zesty with juicy red apple, pear and passionfruit flavours.
- Wine of South Eastern, Australia
- Vegan
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Pure Bright Pinot Grigio is a specially crafted, delightfully light, fresh and zesty white wine that's bursting with zesty red apple, pear, passionfruit flavours
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
6.4
ABV
8.5% vol
Producer
Casella Family Brands
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- The fruit for [yellow tail] Pinot Grigio Pure Bright is harvested in the cool of night, and then pressed and clarified.
History
- The Casella family have built the family business on generations of winemaking expertise, producing great quality Australian wine for the world to enjoy
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia encompasses some fantastic wines and vineyards from across the Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales states
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- W1743.
- At:
- CH2 4LF,
- UK.
Importer address
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) LTD,
- The Stores,
- The Officers' Mess,
- Duxford,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB22 4QH,
Return to
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) LTD,
- The Stores,
- The Officers' Mess,
- Duxford,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB22 4QH,
- UK.
- www.yellowtailwine.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|264kJ/63kcal
