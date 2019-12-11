By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Snickers Bars Snacksize 9 X 35.5G

Snickers Bars Snacksize 9 X 35.5G
£ 2.50
£0.78/100g
1x = 35.5g
  • Energy756kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars16g
    18%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2130kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (14%) and caramel centre (27%) with fresh roasted peanuts (24%).
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 319.5g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Coconut Oil, Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Lactose, Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 9, Portion size: 35.5g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

9 x 35.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 35.5g (%*)
Energy 2130kJ756kJ (9%)
-510kcal181kcal (9%)
Fat 28g9.9g (14%)
of which saturates 9.6g3.4g (17%)
Carbohydrate 54g19g (7%)
of which sugars 45g16g (18%)
Protein 9.5g3.4g (7%)
Salt 0.45g0.16g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

