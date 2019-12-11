Thorntons Classic Collection Of Milk, Dark & White Chocolate 449G

Amazing quality
Absolutely amazing chocolates. By far my favourite of all boxes
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Hazelnuts, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whole Milk, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Single Cream (Milk), Almonds, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Orange Peel, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sea Salt, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Seeds, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
Contains 40 chocolates
449g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2204 kJ
|-
|528 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
