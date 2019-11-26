By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Acre Lane 2 Slow Cooked Duck Legs In Orange Sauce 465G

2.5(11)Write a review
Acre Lane 2 Slow Cooked Duck Legs In Orange Sauce 465G
£ 3.50
£7.53/kg
1/2 of a pack contains
  • Energy1129kJ 270kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.27g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 850kJ

Product Description

  • Slow Cooked Glazed Duck Legs with an Orange Sauce
  • At Acre Lane it's all about the taste. We believe if you're going to the trouble of cooking something beautiful it's worth going all the way. Acre Lane is about embracing those tried and tested traditional methods that create moments of deliciousness. And to do this you need great ingredients. That's why we have carefully selected our meat to give you those wonderful flavours.
  • Freshly cook from frozen
  • Succulent and tender duck legs, slowly cooked to give the perfect finish
  • Pack size: 465g

Information

Ingredients

Seasoned Duck Legs (87%) (Duck (99%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Spices (Ginger, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Red Chilli, Star Anise, Cinnamon), Salt, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Dried Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Parsley, Thickener: Guar Gum; Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colours: Curcumin, Paprika Extract; Pepper Extract), Orange Sauce (13%) (Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Orange Zest, Ginger Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Orange Juice Concentrate, Black Pepper, Orange Oil, Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or below. For your individual freezer follow the star marked instructions below.Food freezer **** Until Best Before End Date* Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator *** Until Best Before End Date* Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator ** One Month Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator * One Week Ice making compartment 3 Days Refrigerator or other cool place 24 Hours Important: Do not re-freeze if defrosted *For 'Best Before Date', see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6
Remove all packaging, setting aside the sauce sachet.
Place the duck legs onto the tray provided and place in the centre of a preheated oven for 30 mins. Separate the duck legs and place back into the tray, skin side up, for 30 mins. Remove from oven and discard the cooking juices. Pour the sauce sachet over the duck legs and cook for 10 min. check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using duck from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Contains bone.
  • WARNING: Please discard if bag is leaking or damaged.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the contact address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Net Contents

465g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g containsAs Sold 1/2 of a pack 133g (edible portion) contains
Energy 850kJ1129kJ
-(203kcal)(270kcal)
Fat 11.4g15.2g
of which saturates 3.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate 6.0g9.6g
of which sugars 0.8g6.7g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 17.9g23.8g
Salt 0.23g0.31g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains bone. WARNING: Please discard if bag is leaking or damaged.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Difficult to open packaging

3 stars

Good quality, good flavour, good price. Unfortunately it was extremely difficult to cut the frozen legs out of the plastic vacuum pack prior to cooking!! Packaging needs to be changed!

Give it a miss!

1 stars

These are hit and miss. The most recent purchase, the duck was cremated before cooking, so you can imagine what the final dish was like after an hour at 180. Very mean with the sauce too. Would not serve two.

Not bad.

3 stars

Fall off the bone tender meat, but dish needs salt and the flavour of sauce, which tastes great alone, gets lost when put on the duck.

we wont purchase this product in the future.

1 stars

we tried this product as a alternative as our usual brand G. duck and orange was no longer stocked? We found the presentation of Acre Lane duck poor it was fatty, not tender and spicy there was not enough orange sauce to cover the 2 legs. We wont be purchasing anymore of these, and hope that you stock G. brand in the very near future or we will shop elsewhere for this product.

this product was terrible tough and tasteless

1 stars

this product was terrible tough and tasteless

Cooking instructions wrong.

2 stars

The oven temperature given on the pack ( i.e. 200c ) is much too high for what claims to be a " slow cooked " recipe. What should it have been ?

Tender and Tasty

5 stars

I did not use the sauce, but the duck was lovely, tender and very tasty. I will certainly buy again.

very tasty

5 stars

Although stated keep frozen It wasn't clear from the cooking instructions if these should actually be cooked from frozen. They cook in one hour in the cooking tin provided, are very meaty and the orange sauce was very tasty. An easy meal to prepare and inexpensive. Very pleased and will buy again.

Definitely not for me

2 stars

I bought these duck legs because the Gressingham brand was not available at that time. Acre Lane duck legs lack the lovely flavour and texture of Gressingham. They are not as simple to cook and are very greasy. Never again!

Duck

1 stars

I tried this last week as Gressingham duck wasn't available. I really enjoyed this product. I was very disappointed with the Acre Lane product.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Acre Lane Slow Cooked Lamb Joints 625G

£ 4.25
£0.68/100g

Offer

Acre Lane 2 Lamb Shanks In Mint Gravy 800G

£ 6.50
£0.81/100g

Acre Lane 2 Beef Shin Joints 500G

£ 4.00
£8.00/kg

Youngs Scampi 220G

£ 3.00
£13.64/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here