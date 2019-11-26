Acre Lane 2 Slow Cooked Duck Legs In Orange Sauce 465G

Difficult to open packaging
Good quality, good flavour, good price. Unfortunately it was extremely difficult to cut the frozen legs out of the plastic vacuum pack prior to cooking!! Packaging needs to be changed!
Give it a miss!
These are hit and miss. The most recent purchase, the duck was cremated before cooking, so you can imagine what the final dish was like after an hour at 180. Very mean with the sauce too. Would not serve two.
Not bad.
Fall off the bone tender meat, but dish needs salt and the flavour of sauce, which tastes great alone, gets lost when put on the duck.
we wont purchase this product in the future.
we tried this product as a alternative as our usual brand G. duck and orange was no longer stocked? We found the presentation of Acre Lane duck poor it was fatty, not tender and spicy there was not enough orange sauce to cover the 2 legs. We wont be purchasing anymore of these, and hope that you stock G. brand in the very near future or we will shop elsewhere for this product.
this product was terrible tough and tasteless
Cooking instructions wrong.
The oven temperature given on the pack ( i.e. 200c ) is much too high for what claims to be a " slow cooked " recipe. What should it have been ?
Tender and Tasty
I did not use the sauce, but the duck was lovely, tender and very tasty. I will certainly buy again.
very tasty
Although stated keep frozen It wasn't clear from the cooking instructions if these should actually be cooked from frozen. They cook in one hour in the cooking tin provided, are very meaty and the orange sauce was very tasty. An easy meal to prepare and inexpensive. Very pleased and will buy again.
Definitely not for me
I bought these duck legs because the Gressingham brand was not available at that time. Acre Lane duck legs lack the lovely flavour and texture of Gressingham. They are not as simple to cook and are very greasy. Never again!
Duck
I tried this last week as Gressingham duck wasn't available. I really enjoyed this product. I was very disappointed with the Acre Lane product.