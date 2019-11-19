By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Gin 70Cl
£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Product Description

  • Premium Gin Strawberry & Lime
  • Kopparberg Premium Gin is distilled with pride & expertly infused with natural fruit flavours for a bold and balanced taste.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Infused with natural fruit flavours for a bold and balanced taste

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Upper age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Beautiful, sweet and smooth!

5 stars

Oh. My. WORD!! This is so nice! Tastes perfect with no bitterness at all. Really sweet and smooth. Beautiful gin!!

