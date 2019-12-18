Scrubbington's 3 In 1 Hair And Body Foam 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- 3-in-1 Hair & Body Foam
- Scrubbingtons 3 in 1 Foam is made from natural stuff and tested by clever folk in lab coats so we know it's great for everyone to use even those kids with really sensitive skin
- Irresistible for anyone who loves finger sticking foam that unlike gel, actually reaches all the grimy parts (and is ace for lobbing at a baby brother!)
- Our bottles are made from 50% recycled plastic (we're working on the rest) because real kids care about our planet more than anyone.
- 98% natural
- For sensitive skin
- Finger sticking shampoo, conditioner & body foam that lasts twice as long as gel
- No parabens, SLS or artificial colourants
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Inulin, Panthenol, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Citric Acid, Citronellol
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- For external use only. Whilst a gentle formulation, contact with eyes should be avoided; were this to occur, rinse immediately with clean water.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Scrubbingtons® Limited,
- RG9 1HE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
