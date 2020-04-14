By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Shipyard American Pale Ale 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Shipyard American Pale Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • An easy drinking, American style pale ale bursting with fruity, citrus hop flavour and a gooseberry and pine aroma. Dry hopped with a quartet of American hop varieties to deliver this big, bold and brash beer.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • An easy drinking, American style pale ale bursting with fruity, citrus hop flavour and a gooseberry and pine aroma

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Marston's PLC,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.

Return to

  • Marston's PLC,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • www.shipyardbeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here