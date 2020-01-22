Mcvities Iced Gems 6X23g

- Energy389 kJ 92 kcal5%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars11.9g13%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Biscuits Topped with Raspberry, Blackcurrant and Lemon Flavour Icing
- 92 kcal 389 kj per 23g bag
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 138g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Milk Protein, Colour (Anthocyanins), Vegetable Extracts (Safflower, Radish), Natural Flavourings, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of packs per multipack: 6
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 23g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (23g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1690
|389
|(kcal)
|399
|92
|Fat
|3.1g
|0.7g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|86.7g
|19.9g
|of which Sugars
|51.6g
|11.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.15g
|-
|-
