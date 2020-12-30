Organix Mini Flapjack Bites Oat & Banana 4X20g

Product Description
- Organic oat & banana mini flapjack bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and dried bananas
- Find us at www.organix.com
- Our tasty oat & banana mini flapjacks are packed full of organic juicy raisins and wholegrain oats. The ideal toddler snack bars!
- The perfect snack for life's little adventures.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 12+ months
- No added salt
- Nothing artificial
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 80G
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats 49.5%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 22.1%, Sunflower Oil 12.7%, Apple Juice Concentrate 10.8%, Dried Banana 4.9%, Total 100%
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts, Soya and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before see lid
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Name and address
- Made exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Return to
- We're here to help:
- Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- Freepost, Organix.
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
- www.organix.com
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
4 x 15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bag
|Energy
|1761kJ/420kcal
|352kJ/84kcal
|Fat
|16g
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|12g
|of which sugars
|24g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.4g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020