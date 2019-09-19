The Food Doctor Mexican Chilli Bean Bean Mix 120G

My new favourite healthy snack
A really love combination of nuts and beans, it's my new favourite snack to get me through the afternoon. It's really yummy. And I love that it's high in fibre too!
Ancho Chilli Black Soya Beans (25%) (Black Soya Beans, Honey, Ancho Chilli Powder), Chilli Lemon Soya Beans (25%) (Edamame Beans (Soya), Black Soya Beans, White Soya Beans, Chilli Lemon Seasoning (contains Salt, Spice [Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper], Rice Flour, Chilli Blend [Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Garlic], Lemon Juice Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein [Soya, Maize Colour: Caramel], Yeast Powder, Natural Flavouring, Citric Acid), Honey), Ancho Chilli Pumpkin Seeds (25%) (Pumpkin Seeds, Honey, Ancho Chilli Powder), Ancho Chilli Fava Beans (25%) (Fava Beans, Honey, Ancho Chilli Powder)
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the UK
4 portions per pack
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Portion
|Energy (kJ)
|1,851
|555
|Energy (kcal)
|443
|133
|Fat (g)
|20.5
|6.2
|of which saturates (g)
|3.4
|1.0
|Carbohydrates (g)
|32.7
|9.8
|of which sugars (g)
|4.4
|1.3
|Fibre (g)
|8.7
|2.6
|Protein (g)
|34.1
|10.2
|Salt (g)
|0.53
|0.16
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019