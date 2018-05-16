By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Oats Golden Syrup 360G 10 Sachets

Tesco Easy Oats Golden Syrup 360G 10 Sachets
£ 1.00
£0.28/100g
One sachet
  • Energy946kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars14.9g
    17%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 438kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Golden syrup flavoured oat flakes.
  • Scottish Oats Rolled wholegrain oats, for a sweet bowl of porridge Carefully selected grains. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oat Flakes (81%), Sugar, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 45 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Empty the contents of one sachet into a large microwaveable cereal bowl.
Stir in 180ml of semi-skimmed milk.
Cook on full power for 1 minute 45 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of one sachet into a large microwaveable cereal bowl. Stir in 180ml of semi-skimmed milk. 
    2. Cook on full power for 1 minute 45 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
    3. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e (10 x 36g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Sachet (216g)
Energy438kJ / 104kcal946kJ / 224kcal
Fat2.5g5.4g
Saturates1.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate14.9g32.2g
Sugars6.9g14.9g
Fibre1.3g2.8g
Protein4.8g10.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, with 180ml semi-skimmed milk.--

