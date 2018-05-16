Tesco Easy Oats Golden Syrup 360G 10 Sachets

- Energy946kJ 224kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 438kJ / 104kcal
Product Description
- Golden syrup flavoured oat flakes.
- Scottish Oats Rolled wholegrain oats, for a sweet bowl of porridge Carefully selected grains. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Oat Flakes (81%), Sugar, Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 45 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Empty the contents of one sachet into a large microwaveable cereal bowl.
Stir in 180ml of semi-skimmed milk.
Cook on full power for 1 minute 45 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Preparation and Usage
1. Empty the contents of one sachet into a large microwaveable cereal bowl. Stir in 180ml of semi-skimmed milk.
2. Cook on full power for 1 minute 45 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
3. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Sachet. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e (10 x 36g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Sachet (216g)
|Energy
|438kJ / 104kcal
|946kJ / 224kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|32.2g
|Sugars
|6.9g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.8g
|Protein
|4.8g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions, with 180ml semi-skimmed milk.
