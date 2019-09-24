Tesco 36 Piece Indian Selection 564G

- Energy129kJ 31kcal2%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Samosas - Vegetables and spices wrapped in filo pastry. Bhajis - Sliced Onion blended with gram flour and spices. Pakoras - Vegetables blended with gram flour and spices.
- Food Worth Celebrating 12 Vegetable Samosas, 12 Onion Bhajis, 12 Saag Aloo Pakoras
- Food worth celebrating
- Cook from frozen 18 mins
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 564g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion (76%), Gram Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed Powder, Green Chilli, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fenugreek Powders, Red Chilli Powder, Garam Masala Powder [Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Black Cardamom, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay Leaf], Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, heat from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 16-18 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in India
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 36 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
Name and address
Net Contents
564g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One onion bhaji (14g**)
|Energy
|922kJ / 221kcal
|129kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.9g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 564g typically weighs 528g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 36 servings.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
- One onion bhaji,One vegetable samosa,One vegetable pakora
Typical Values Per 100g One onion bhaji (14g**) Per 100g One vegetable samosa (17g**) Energy 922kJ / 221kcal 129kJ / 31kcal 893kJ / 214kcal 152kJ / 36kcal Fat 10.4g 1.5g 10.5g 1.8g Saturates 4.1g 0.6g 4.4g 0.7g Carbohydrate 23.9g 3.3g 24.2g 4.1g Sugars 4.8g 0.7g 2.5g 0.4g Fibre 4.3g 0.6g 3.6g 0.6g Protein 5.7g 0.8g 3.8g 0.6g Salt 0.6g 0.1g 0.6g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
