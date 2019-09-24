By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 36 Piece Indian Selection 564G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 36 Piece Indian Selection 564G
£ 3.00
£0.53/100g
One onion bhaji
  • Energy129kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Samosas - Vegetables and spices wrapped in filo pastry. Bhajis - Sliced Onion blended with gram flour and spices. Pakoras - Vegetables blended with gram flour and spices.
  • Food Worth Celebrating 12 Vegetable Samosas, 12 Onion Bhajis, 12 Saag Aloo Pakoras
  • Food Worth Celebrating 12 Vegetable Samosas, 12 Onion Bhajis, 12 Saag Aloo Pakoras
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Cook from frozen 18 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 564g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (76%), Gram Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed Powder, Green Chilli, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fenugreek Powders, Red Chilli Powder, Garam Masala Powder [Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Black Cardamom, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay Leaf], Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, heat from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 16-18 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 36 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

564g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne onion bhaji (14g**)
Energy922kJ / 221kcal129kJ / 31kcal
Fat10.4g1.5g
Saturates4.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate23.9g3.3g
Sugars4.8g0.7g
Fibre4.3g0.6g
Protein5.7g0.8g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 564g typically weighs 528g.--
Pack contains approx. 36 servings.--
When heated according to instructions.--
  • One onion bhaji,One vegetable samosa,One vegetable pakora
    • Energy129kJ 31kcal 152kJ 36kcal 102kJ 24kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.5g 1.8g 0.8g
      1%
    • Saturates0.6g 0.7g 0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.7g 0.4g 0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g 0.1g 0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 221kcal

    • Food worth celebrating
    • Cook from frozen 18 mins
    • Suitable for vegans
    • 12 Vegetable Samosas
    • 12 Onion Bhajis
    • 12 Saag Aloo Pakoras

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion (76%), Gram Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed Powder, Green Chilli, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fenugreek Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Garam Masala Powder [Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Black Cardamom, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay Leaf], Turmeric Powder.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (56%) [Pumpkin, Potato, Onion, Carrot, Peas], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Ginger, Salt, Fully Refined Soya Oil, Sugar, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Chat Masala Powder [Salt, Mango, Pomegranate, Ginger, Cumin, Cucumber, Coriander, Chilli, Pepper, Caraway Seed, Nutmeg, Asafetida, Mint], Garam Masala Powder [Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Black Cardamom, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay Leaf], Turmeric Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Potato (17%), Carrot, Spinach (11%), Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Peas, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli, Lemon Juice, Ginger, Salt, Cumin Seed Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Garam Masala Powder [Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Black Cardamom, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay Leaf], Cumin Seed, Sugar, Fenugreek Powder, Turmeric Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 36 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne onion bhaji (14g**)Per 100gOne vegetable samosa (17g**)
    Energy922kJ / 221kcal129kJ / 31kcal893kJ / 214kcal152kJ / 36kcal
    Fat10.4g1.5g10.5g1.8g
    Saturates4.1g0.6g4.4g0.7g
    Carbohydrate23.9g3.3g24.2g4.1g
    Sugars4.8g0.7g2.5g0.4g
    Fibre4.3g0.6g3.6g0.6g
    Protein5.7g0.8g3.8g0.6g
    Salt0.6g0.1g0.6g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 30 Chinese Selection 440G

£ 3.00
£0.68/100g

Tesco Frozen 14 Mini Duck Spring Rolls 252G

£ 2.00
£7.94/kg

Offer

Tesco Frozen 12 Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Tesco Frozen 40 Cumberland Sausage Rolls 800G

£ 2.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here