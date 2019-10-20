Belvita Breakfast Reduced Sugar Chocolate Chips Biscuit 5 Pack 225G

Great tasting breakfast on the go
Tasty and filling. Didn't notice reduced sugar. Good for snacks or breakfast.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1832 kJ
Cereals 73.8 % [Wheat Flour 46.8 %, Wholegrain Cereals 27 % (Oat Flakes 11.9 %, Oats Grits 5.8 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 3.8 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 3.5 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chips 5 % [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm and Shea in varying proportions), Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Wheat Starch, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Salt, Flavourings, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E472e, Soya Lecithins)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top of pack.
This pack contains 5 pouches x 4 = 20 Biscuits
5 x 45g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 biscuit (11.25 g)
|%** / 11.25 g
|Energy
|1832 kJ
|206 kJ
|-
|436 kcal
|49 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|1.5 g
|of which saturates
|2.0 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate***
|66 g
|7.4 g
|of which sugars
|16 g
|1.8 g
|of which starch
|49 g
|5.5 g
|Fibre
|7.1 g
|0.8 g
|Protein
|8.6 g
|1.0 g
|Salt
|0.86 g
|0.10 g
|Calcium
|281 mg
|35 %
|32 mg
|4 %
|Magnesium
|143 mg
|38 %
|16 mg
|4 %
|Iron
|4.9 mg
|35 %
|0.56 mg
|4 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 17 g slowly digestible starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
