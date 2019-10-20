By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Belvita Breakfast Reduced Sugar Chocolate Chips Biscuit 5 Pack 225G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Belvita Breakfast Reduced Sugar Chocolate Chips Biscuit 5 Pack 225G
£ 1.99
£0.88/100g
Each 11.25 g serving contains
  • Energy206 kJ 49 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2 g
    1%
  • Sugars1.8 g
    2%
  • Salt0.10 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1832 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuits Made with Wholegrain Cereals, Chocolate Chips and Added Minerals.
  • Charter Harmony
  • Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
  • We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
  • 30% less sugars(2)
  • (2) than breakfast biscuits, on average
  • Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
  • At belVita we carefully select 5 of the finest wholegrains. Baked together through our gentle baking process these selected and nutritious grains are transformed to become tasty breakfast biscuits.
  • They're the only breakfast biscuit with proven slow release carbohydrates over 4hrs, as part of a balanced breakfast.
  • (1)These belvita biscuits have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
  • No colours or preservatives, Source of fibre, Source of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron, Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kick start your day with Belvita as part of a balanced breakfast
  • Contains 12 g wholegrain cereals per serving (45 g).
  • A 45 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron.
  • 5 wholegrains
  • Naturally nutritious
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
  • No colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of calcium, magnesium and iron

Information

Ingredients

Cereals 73.8 % [Wheat Flour 46.8 %, Wholegrain Cereals 27 % (Oat Flakes 11.9 %, Oats Grits 5.8 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 3.8 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 3.5 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chips 5 % [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm and Shea in varying proportions), Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Wheat Starch, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Salt, Flavourings, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E472e, Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Nuts, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 pouches x 4 = 20 Biscuits

Name and address

  Freepost MDLZ,
  Mondelez UK,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1DH.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,

Return to

  We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

5 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g%** / 100 g1 biscuit (11.25 g)%** / 11.25 g
Energy 1832 kJ206 kJ
-436 kcal49 kcal
Fat 14 g1.5 g
of which saturates 2.0 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate*** 66 g7.4 g
of which sugars 16 g1.8 g
of which starch 49 g5.5 g
Fibre 7.1 g0.8 g
Protein 8.6 g1.0 g
Salt 0.86 g0.10 g
Calcium 281 mg35 %32 mg4 %
Magnesium 143 mg38 %16 mg4 %
Iron 4.9 mg35 %0.56 mg4 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)----
*** Contains minimum 17 g slowly digestible starch per 100 g----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great tasting breakfast on the go

5 stars

Tasty and filling. Didn't notice reduced sugar. Good for snacks or breakfast.

