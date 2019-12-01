Cadbury Roses Tub 600G

Yes l bought loads of chocolates for christmas we
Yes l bought loads of chocolates for christmas we all love it and tescos is the cheapest by far plus tesco offers delivery so no more sore arms carrying
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (E442, E471, Soya Lecithins, E476), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Salt, Molasses, Sodium Carbonates, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate. Best before: See side or base of tub.
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2077 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|496 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.33 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
