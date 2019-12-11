Pukka Organic Tulsi Clarity Herbal Tea 20 Sachets 36G
Offer
Product Description
- Organic Tulsi Clarity 20 Herbal Tea Sachets
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card form renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- Let nature's blossom enlighten you
- India reveres her as 'Holy Basil' for it's here that tulsi is legendary. The Rama, Krishna and lemon essences blend to sharpen your senses as the flavours weave together to create an aromatic cup. Breathe in the ethereal aromas and let these magical herbs clear and clouds. A rainbow of tulsi for celebrating in the blue sky of clarity.
- Every Pukka tea uses the highest grade organic herbs.
- Each one blending our herbal wisdom with delicious flavours to help you lead a fairer happier life.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Organic
- An illuminating blend to shine a light on your day
- 1% for the planet
- Kosher
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Tulsi Leaf Blend (Green Rama, Purple Krishna, Lemon Vana), 100% Fair Trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - Tulsi
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Infuse for up to 15 minutes
- Boiling just the water you need help make every cup of Pukka tea as sustainable as it can be.
Number of uses
20 herbal tea sachets
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Herb House,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
Return to
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Herb House,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
- pukkaherbs.com
Net Contents
36g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019