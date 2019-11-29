Galaxy Milk Chocolate Truffles 329G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a smooth filling (45%).
- Galaxy® truffles with a gorgeous velvety centre.
- Choose pleasure
- Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy®
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 329g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solid 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Almond, Hazelnut, Wheat, Barley
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 16, Portion size: ~20.6g
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
329g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~20.6g / (%*)
|Energy
|2302kJ
|474kJ (6%)
|-
|552kcal
|114kcal (6%)
|Fat
|34.5g
|7.1g (10%)
|of which saturates
|22.5g
|4.6g (23%)
|Carbohydrate
|53.5g
|11.0g (4%)
|of which sugars
|52.3g
|10.8g (12%)
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.1g (2%)
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.04g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
