Get More Vitamins Orange & Mango Spring Water 4X330ml

£ 2.50
£0.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Low calorie Still Orange & Mango Flavoured Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins and Calcium
  • Get More Vits sugar-free multivitamin drink gives you a boost of B vitamins to support the immune system and tackle tiredness, plus Vitamin D and Calcium to support growing bones. Made with natural flavours and spring water.
  • Sugar free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1320ml
  • B vitamins to support the immune system and tackle tiredness
  • Vitamin D and Calcium to support growing bones
Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins & Minerals (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6, Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol & Calcium Lactate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight. Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD: The cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
  • Don't re-use the packaging.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.
  • getmorevits.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml Serving
Energy 2kJ/ 1kcal11kJ/ 3kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Thiamine (Vit B1) 0.165mg (15%*)0.55mg (50%*)
Niacin (Vit B3)2.4mg (15%*)8mg (50%*)
Vitamin B12 0.38µg (15%*)1.25µg (50%*)
Vitamin B6 0.21mg (15%*)0.7mg (50%*)
Biotin (Vit B7)7.5µg (15%*)25µg (50%*)
Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5) 0.9mg (15%*)3mg (50%*)
Vitamin D 0.75µg (15%*)2.5µg (50%*)
Calcium 36mg (4.5%*)120mg (15%*)
% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

Safety information

