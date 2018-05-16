Get More Vitamins Orange & Mango Spring Water 4X330ml

Product Description
- Low calorie Still Orange & Mango Flavoured Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins and Calcium
- Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- Get More Vits sugar-free multivitamin drink gives you a boost of B vitamins to support the immune system and tackle tiredness, plus Vitamin D and Calcium to support growing bones. Made with natural flavours and spring water.
- Sugar free
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1320ml
- B vitamins to support the immune system and tackle tiredness
- Vitamin D and Calcium to support growing bones
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins & Minerals (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6, Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol & Calcium Lactate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight. Best before end: see neck
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD: The cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
- Don't re-use the packaging.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
- getmorevits.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml Serving
|Energy
|2kJ/ 1kcal
|11kJ/ 3kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Thiamine (Vit B1)
|0.165mg (15%*)
|0.55mg (50%*)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|2.4mg (15%*)
|8mg (50%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15%*)
|1.25µg (50%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.21mg (15%*)
|0.7mg (50%*)
|Biotin (Vit B7)
|7.5µg (15%*)
|25µg (50%*)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|0.9mg (15%*)
|3mg (50%*)
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg (15%*)
|2.5µg (50%*)
|Calcium
|36mg (4.5%*)
|120mg (15%*)
|% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD: The cap is not suitable for children under 3 years. Don't re-use the packaging.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019