Tesco Finest 6 Crumble Topped Mince Pies

Tesco Finest 6 Crumble Topped Mince Pies

One mince pie
  • Energy776kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1765kJ / 420kcal

  • All butter sweet pastry with a mincemeat filling containing Courvoisier® V.S. Cognac and Port, topped with an all butter crumble.
  • All Butter crumble topped mince pies with Courvoisier® V.S.Cognac All butter sweet pastry with a mincemeat filling containing Courvoisier® V.S.Cognac and Port, topped with an all butter crumble.
  • Rich pastry packed with a delicious mix of plump vine fruits, Napoleon glace cherries, festive spices and Italian citrus peel. Infused with Courvoisier® VS Cognac, French brandy and port for a deeper flavour, topped with an all butter crumble.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat Filling (39%) [Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Purée, Currants, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Raisins, Palm Oil, Courvoisier® V.S.Cognac (1.2%), Brandy, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Cherry, Port, Mixed Spices (Coriander, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Caraway, Clove), Black Treacle, Rice Flour, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Plain Caramel), Lemon Oil], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (7%), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Lemon Peel, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Wheat Starch, Soya Flour, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Modified Potato Starch, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Propionate).

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Oven cook
Instructions: Can be eaten warm or cold.
Remove all packaging.
Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 10 mins
Caution
Take care as product will be very hot.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Pack contains 6 servings

Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

6 x Topped Mince Pies

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (44g)
Energy1765kJ / 420kcal776kJ / 185kcal
Fat13.2g5.8g
Saturates8.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate69.3g30.5g
Sugars37.4g16.5g
Fibre3.4g1.5g
Protein4.1g1.8g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

good flavour & quality

4 stars

good flavour & quality

DELICIOUS MINCE PIES

5 stars

These Crumble Topped Mince Pies are a must! Delicious hot or cold. Nice warm served with extra thick cream or Tesco’s Finest Caramel Liqueur Extra Thick Cream.

Not keen

3 stars

Not enough filling and found the pastry topping very dry, even my husband, a big mince pie fan did not like them

Favourite Mince Pies

5 stars

OMG, these are amazing! Even my husband who is not a keen on mince pies thinks these are great. They are not your typical mince pies but i love the crumble top and the flavour is great. Have bought 5 boxes already and ate 4 of them!!

Nice soft sprinkling of icing sugar, crisp pastry

5 stars

Teeth sink into a delightful soft sprinkling of icing sugar. The texture of the pastry is crisper which I like a lot because regular pies can be a bit clumpy. Won a mince pie comparison competition we had

Nice enough

3 stars

Nice but they are a bit hard, pastry quite thick which is probably why.

The pastry is nice enough unfortunately that is wh

2 stars

The pastry is nice enough unfortunately that is what most the pie consists of. Hardly any fruit mince which is what makes a fruit mince pie. Would not buy again

