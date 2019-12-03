Tesco Finest 6 Crumble Topped Mince Pies

good flavour & quality
good flavour & quality
DELICIOUS MINCE PIES
These Crumble Topped Mince Pies are a must! Delicious hot or cold. Nice warm served with extra thick cream or Tesco’s Finest Caramel Liqueur Extra Thick Cream.
Not keen
Not enough filling and found the pastry topping very dry, even my husband, a big mince pie fan did not like them
Favourite Mince Pies
OMG, these are amazing! Even my husband who is not a keen on mince pies thinks these are great. They are not your typical mince pies but i love the crumble top and the flavour is great. Have bought 5 boxes already and ate 4 of them!!
Nice soft sprinkling of icing sugar, crisp pastry
Teeth sink into a delightful soft sprinkling of icing sugar. The texture of the pastry is crisper which I like a lot because regular pies can be a bit clumpy. Won a mince pie comparison competition we had
Nice enough
Nice but they are a bit hard, pastry quite thick which is probably why.
The pastry is nice enough unfortunately that is wh
The pastry is nice enough unfortunately that is what most the pie consists of. Hardly any fruit mince which is what makes a fruit mince pie. Would not buy again